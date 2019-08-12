Man charged with threat against medical facility

Locklear Locklear

LUMBERTON — A 59-year-old Rowland man is charged with misdemeanor communicating threats for alleging threatening to shoot up a Southeastern Health facility on Monday morning.

Wallace Locklear, of Bridgers Road, was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond after being arrested at his home.

According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, deputies went to Southeastern Health Park, which is at 4901 Dawn Drive, in reference to alleged threats toward the staff. The facility immediately was placed on lockdown.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton police and Southeastern Health security searched the building and found nothing suspicious and that no shots had been fired.

​Southeastern Health Park was taken off lockdown after the investigation determined Locklear was the only individual involved in the incident, according to Wilkins.

Wilkins said that soon after the investigation began that “the suspect actually made the comment that he was on the way over to shoot up the Health Park building (while he was) at another office nearby and that office called the Health Park to alert them, which led to the 911 call.”

Southeastern Health issued a statement that seemed to confirm that a threat was received at one of its facilities.

It read: “A representative with Southeastern Health received a credible threat that seemed to target a clinic located within its Southeastern Health Park facility on Dawn Drive in Lumberton this morning. Our staff followed internal protocol to ensure safety by contacting police immediately. As soon as the police arrived, Southeastern Health Park was placed on lockdown while they searched for the suspect.

“SeHealth was notified that the suspect has been placed in custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department and lockdown at Southeastern Health Park was lifted at 11 a.m. SeHealth greatly appreciates the prompt response and assistance provided by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.”

Although the Health Park is very close to the city limits, it is actually in the jurisdiction of the county, Wilkins said.

“My office takes any threat of harm, especially that of an active shooter style threat, against individuals very seriously and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Southeastern Health Park opened its doors in October 2014. It is an 80,000-square-foot facility that includes an outpatient ambulatory surgery center, a pharmacy, and physicians’ offices.

Locklear https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Locklear-Wallace-2.jpg Locklear

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Editor Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

Reach Editor Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]