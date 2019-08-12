Board chair ‘optimistic’ no layoffs

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will meet Tuesday hopeful that no layoffs will be needed to meet staffing levels necessary to address a $2 million deficit that arose at the end of the 2018-19 academic year.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers at City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St. Staff updates are on the meeting agenda, as are North Carolina Department of Public Instruction district support updates, exceptional transportation contracts, the testing calendar and an update on the Student Promotion and Accountability policy.
“It’s a work in progress, but at this point we are optimistic that there will be no layoffs,” board Chairman John Campbell said.
But that could change after the 20th day of the school year that begins Aug. 26, he said. School administrators will make enrollment and personnel numbers official, and district leadership will make new determinations at that point.
“It’s a moving target,” Campbell said.
The $2 million deficit last year resulted from the loss of 1,800 students, in large part because of Hurricane Matthew, which struck in October 2016, and Hurricane Florence, which roared through the county in September. The goal of district leadership is to wipe out that deficit by eliminating 190 teacher positions and, to a lesser extent, by closing four small schools.
Superintendent Shanita Wooten said a couple weeks ago that about 100 teachers have been lost through natural attrition, and that number has grown over the course of the summer. But she had no new figure last week, and expects the schools to be overstaffed when school doors open for the 2019-20 academic year.
Teachers reported on Monday.
Personnel from the state Department of Public Instruction have been helping county school district leaders and staff craft plans to get the school system’s finances in order.
Campbell said Monday that the district has been fortunate to have support from DPI on areas such as Exceptional Children, schools consolidation and personnel since the summer began.
“Our central office employees and leadership have had access to some of the best professional personnel in the state,” Campbell said.
The DPI district support updates will be about the help that has been provided, the help being provided and the help that DPI can provide in the future if needed, he said.
The schools that have been closed in the bid to rectify the Public Schools of Robeson County’s budget woes are Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School in Lumberton, R.B. Dean Elementary in Maxton, Green Grove Elementary in South Robeson and Rowland Middle. South Robeson High School has been turned into a middle school.
The Robesonian will live stream Tuesday’s meeting on Facebook.
