Duck race raises $9.8K for club

LUMBERTON — Josh Whitley won $1,000 Saturday when his plastic duck outswam more than 400 others racing down the Lumber River.

Boys and girls who benefit from the Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton, however, were the real winners during its 17th annual Duck Race, which was held Saturday at Stephens Park.

The event raised $9,800 for the club through tickets sales and donations. Each $20 tickets equaled one duck in the race. The money will help children attend the club for a small fee.

Whitley said a friend of his, Jim Meacher, encourages him to buy tickets for the different fundraisers held by the club throughout the year.

“It’s more of a donation,” said Whitley, a State Farm agent. “I never expect to win anything.”

Had Whitley been present for the race, his prize would have been $2,000. It took his duck about 15 minutes to travel the 100 yards.

“I actually won something,” Whitley said. “I never win anything. It could have been a lollipop.”

Whitley plans on donating the money back to the club.

Whitley is a member of the Lumberton Chamber of Commerce, and a past president of Lumberton Lion’s Club and Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

Farm Bureau Insurance of Robeson County has been a longtime supporter of the Boys and Girls Club and sponsored this year’s annual event.

“The Boys and Girls Club has been great,” Farm Bureau agent Matthew Adams said. “With funding hard to come by, we’re glad we can help in any way we can.”

Adams said the club’s director, Ron Ross, also is a driving force in the bureau’s support.

“We see his passion. We see his commitment,” he said.

Tomeka Sinclair Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

