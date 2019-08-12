Shooting leads to weapons, drug charges

August 12, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report
Locklear

PEMBROKE — A Pembroke man faces multiple weapons charges after a shooting that followed a dispute with a neighbor, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Paul Locklear, 34, of Locklear Road, was placed in the Robeson County jail under $200,000 bond after the incident on Sunday.

He was arrested by deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Drug Enforcement divisions. Locklear is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The shooting was the result of a dispute between Locklear and a neighbor. During the investigation of the shooting, a search of Locklear’s residence was conducted and a quantity of marijuana was found inside, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Locklear-Paul.jpgLocklear

Staff report