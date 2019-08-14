Schools near target on teacher number

Setzer Setzer Campbell Campbell

LUMBERTON — In the three weeks since the Board of Education of the Public Schools of Robeson County voted to close four schools and consolidate others, administrators have managed to get close to their target of eliminating 190 teaching positions without layoffs.

About 100 teachers retired or resigned by July 1, and since July 31, 45 more teachers have voluntarily left the local system, said Melissa Thompson, assistant superintendent for Human Relations.

“We will start the school year with a certified teacher in every classroom,” Thompson said. “This has not happened in the eight years I have worked in Human Relations.”

The schools faced multi-million deficits if the district could not reduce the number of teaching positions to match the declining student enrollment, said Erica Setzer, finance director. The schools made up a $2 million deficit last year using insurance compensation from two hurricanes, and the general fund reserve is so low it cannot cover a month of expenses.

“We won’t be able to have another year like last year,” Setzer said. “We don’t have anything to fall back on this year.”

School administrators have been cautious about publicly stating the cost savings from eliminating 190 positions, but it is estimated at $9.5 million a year.

Thompson said they will know more after students have been in school for 20 days and official enrollment numbers are known, and after the state finally adopts a budget.

In June, Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the two-year spending planned approved by the state General Assembly. House lawmakers have yet to vote on overriding it. The state has been operating at the previous year’s spending levels since July 1, the start of the current fiscal year.

Teachers returned to their classrooms Monday and school begins Aug. 26 for students. Not all teachers returned to their old schools or their old positions, and not every classroom is occupied by teachers with the appropriate certification, Thompson said.

Five media specialists, six school counselors and five academically gifted teachers returned to the classroom for the start of school.

“Our intention is to return them to their former positions as soon as possible,” Thompson said. “This has not always been in the best interest of the adults. It’s been uncomfortable for all of us.”

There are 10 new hires and only four vacant slots to be filled in hard-to-fill positions. Administrators continue to scour the schools for excess teacher positions.

A full report will be available at the Oct. 8 meeting of the Board of Education after the 20-day enrollment certification period passes.

Layoffs remain a “maybe,” board Chairman John Campbell said, but he praised school administrators and the board for their work.

“I applaud the board for staying focused on what is best for our children,” Campbell said. “This has been an overwhelming task for administrators, and it’s still a work in progress.

“We have been pushed to have a plan by the county commissioners and the Department of Public Instruction, and if this is not a plan, I don’t know what is.”

The Board of Education shuttered four of its smallest and least efficient schools, and turned a high school into a middle school. There was a brief discussion about what to do with empty buildings. But no decisions were made.

In other business, the school board heard from Jadell Hawks, director of Student Support Services, that dropout numbers remain relatively low and increased slightly during the 2017-18 school year. One hundred and eighty-nine students dropped out in 2017-18 compared with 172 in 2016-17.

“We’ve seen an increase in American Indian dropouts,” Hawks said, noting that 98 American Indians dropped out in 2017-18. “School-community relations are at the heart of we are doing, along with early intervention and channeling students into career-technical education.”

Setzer https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_school-board-11-18-setzer-reduce_ne20191414242469.jpg Setzer Campbell https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Campbell-John-1-1.jpg Campbell

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]