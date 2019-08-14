GOP club hosting Bishop Thursday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Meet and Greet for state Sen. Dan Bishop, Republican candidate for N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House, will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Adelio’s Restaurant at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton.

The event is being hosted by the Robeson County Republican Women’s Club.

Everyone is welcome and there is no charge to attend.

The election is Sept. 10. Bishop is facing Democrat Dan McCready for the seat most recently help by Robert Pittenger.

For information, call 910-740-5555.

