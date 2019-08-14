Rennert to hold fireworks Sept. 2

August 14, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RENNERT — The town of Rennert will hold a fireworks show on Sept. 2 beginning at 7:30 p.m. in observance of Labor Day.

The event will be held underneath the shelter located beside B&G Gas on Rennert Road. Free drinks, chips and hot dogs will be offered.

The fireworks show will begin around 9 p.m. and can be viewed from Zion Hill Church, located in Church St. Rennert.

