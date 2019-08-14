Crime report

August 14, 2019 robesonian News 0

Lisa Blue, of Horne Camp Road in Fairmont, reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted by someone who tried to strangle her.

Patrick Russo, of Independence Avenue Southeast Street in Washington, D.C., reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his unlocked vehicle was parked at Rowland Avenue and West 34th Street in Lumberton, someone stole his MacBook Pro laptop, valued at $1,200.

Candice Thompson, of Spruce Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her black 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun, valued at $230, from her 2020 Toyota Corolla while it was under maintenance at Peterson Toyota, located at 4381 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Kendra McCormick, of Holly Street in Maxton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu Sedan while it was parked at Carriage Hill Apartments, located 1050 Linkhaw Road in Lumberton. McCormick reported that the car is valued at $3,000.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Cain Locklear, West Carthage Road, Lumberton; Antonio Williamson, Sycamore Lane, Lumberton; Jamestown Land, LLC, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Scottie Thompson, Greensville Road, Lumberton; Matthew Locklear, North Alford Road, St. Pauls; Karen Nucci, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon; and Magdi Hussein, Clint Drive, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bridget Locklear, Bridgers Road, Rowland; Glen Outlaw, McCallum Road, Maxton; and Emma Perez Moreno, Glover Drive, Red Springs.