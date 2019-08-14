Man charged with assault

By: Staff report
RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and several traffic crimes, according to a police major.

Antreal Henderson, 24, of 219 Baldwin St., was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $5,500 secured bond after being charged with flee/elude arrest, assault by pointing gun, reckless driving to endanger, fail to yield to a stop sign/flashing red light, fail to stop-steady red light, unsafe passing oncoming traffic, driving with license revoked, according to a report made by Maj. Kimothy Monroe.

According to Monroe, the assault charge against Henderson was from June 3, but police were unable to locate him until Tuesday around 10 p.m. when police saw Henderson on West Sunset Drive in Red Springs and made the arrest.

