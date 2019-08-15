The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bonita Savannah, Ralph Hunt Boulevard, Orrum; Victoria Chavis, Wiregrass Road, Lumberton; Christopher Lee, Elrod Road, Maxton; and Robbie Jackson, Brigadore Lane, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Julie Maggio, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Carl Butler, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Larry Roberts, LR and M Drive, Red Springs.

Brandon Knight, of Pearl Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his home and stole a hover board, valued at $100, and a samurai sword, valued at $50.