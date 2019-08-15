Hobby Lobby to open on Monday

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton businessman is fed up with political signs being placed on his private property.

David Barker, a commercial real estate appraiser for Barker and Associates LLC, said he has had issues with campaign signs being placed on his property without his permission for 50 years. Barker lives two miles outside of the Lumberton city limits on Seventh Street Road.

“We’ve always had issues,” he said. “A lot of people are fed up with it. Sick of these politicians who go out to stick their signs anywhere and everywhere.”

Barker, 73, said politicians and their supporters should find other ways to advertise and campaign, and leave the signs behind.

“It’s trashy,” he said. “It makes our county look bad.”

The county should collect a fee from individuals who do not comply with state regulations and city ordinances, Barker said.

The laws regarding political signs are not being followed in the county, he said.

Planning and Neighborhood services, which handles such matters as code enforcement, planning, zoning and community development, is responsible for removal of campaign signs, said Robert Armstrong Jr., director of Lumberton’s Public Works Department.

Public Works does not keep a record of the number of campaign signs removed, he said. Also, there is not a monetary charge in place that can be collected from candidates who are not in compliance with the regulations.

Once the sign found in violation with the ordinance is retrieved by code enforcement, candidates have the option to pick them up, said Brandon Love, deputy city manager.

“If it’s on private property, then they (property owners) can remove them on their desire,” he said.

According to Love, most of the signage located along state-maintained roadways in Lumberton is the N.C. Department of Transportation’s responsibility.

Campaign signs can be posted on private property, with the permission of property owners only, according to the Lumberton city ordinance. Signs to be posted on public property within the city are to be approved by the city manager beforehand.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to post any bill, placard, handbill, flyer, painting, sign, or other similar object on or over any street right-of-way, property owned by the city, or property established as a beautification site by the city unless approved by the city manager,” Section 3-4 of the city ordinance reads.

Signs are to be posted 30 days before the election and removed within three days after the election has ended, according to the ordinance. Signs up now are for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House that features Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready.

If a sign violates the guidelines of the ordinance, the director of Public Works reserves the right to remove the sign and store it for at least 10 days. Candidates are notified and given the opportunity to retrieve the signs.

“The city shall be entitled to receive the sum written in the adopted annual budget ordinance for every political campaign sign removed by the director (of Public Works) or his agents due to the sign being posted greater than three days after the election for which the sign was posted, to cover the expense of removal, notice and storage,” Section 3-18 of the city ordinance reads.

The ordinance also states that the city reserves the right to charge the candidate the sum of expenses accumulated by workers or hourly wages within the efforts it takes to remove signage.

According to the N.C. General Assembly, “During the period beginning on the 30th day before the beginning date of ‘one-stop’ early voting under G.S.163A-1300 and ending on the 10th day after the primary or election day, persons may place political signs in the right-of-way of the state highway system as provided in this section.”

Compliant signs are placed on private property by permission of the property owner and should follow the following guidelines:

— No sign shall be permitted in the right-of-way of a fully controlled access highway.

— No sign shall be closer than three feet from the edge of the pavement of the road.

— No sign shall obscure motorist visibility at an intersection.

— No sign shall be higher than 42 inches above the edge of the pavement of the road.

— No sign shall be larger than 864 square inches.

— No sign shall obscure or replace another sign.

“It is a Class 3 misdemeanor for a person to steal, deface, vandalize, or unlawfully remove a political sign that is lawfully placed under this section,” according to the N.C. General Assembly.

This Dan Bishop sign is located at the intersection of North Roberts Avenue and Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton. This Dan McCready campaign sign is located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Edens Street in Lumberton.

Jessica Horne Staff writer