Hobby Lobby to open on Monday

LUMBERTON — A key piece of real estate on one of Lumberton’s busiest streets will soon be back in business.
A ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony for the Hobby Lobby store in Lumberton has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. The store is in a 49,543-square-foot retail space once occupied by Lowes Foods, which had been the anchor of the Lumberton Towne Centre, on Fayetteville Road, just east of Interstate 95.
Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis sees the project as another indication of the city’s growth, especially after hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
“I’m excited. Lumberton is growing. We needed it,” Davis said.
Many of the new projects in town, including Hobby Lobby, are “a reflection of everyone rolling up their sleeves and going to work” after Hurricane Florence hit in September 2018, the mayor said. Recently three new businesses, Big Lots, Planet Fitness and Ollies Bargain Outlet opened at the Kmart at Exit 20.
“I think it’s a very good fit for Lumberton,” said Councilman Leroy Rising, whose Precinct 1 includes the Lumberton Towne Centre.
Rising, who also works in real estate, described Interstate 95, Exit 22, as “an excellent area for growth and visibility” for businesses and sees Hobby Lobby as “prime real estate.”
He hopes the store will attract more visitors from Interstate 95 to the city, he said.
“It will be a good addition to Lumberton. We are always happy to see new stores come to the area,” he said.
Lumberton Towne Centre is a 122,992-square-foot shopping center on Fayetteville Road that now is fully leased. Other anchors are Burkes Outlet, CATO and Dollar Tree.
Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. is a privately held national retail chain of craft and home decor stores. The Lumberton store is Hobby Lobby’s 32nd location in North Carolina. Jason Cannon will manage it.
“The success of our stores in North Carolina is a good indicator that Lumberton shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” said Kelly Black, director of Advertising. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
A typical store employs about 40 people. The company pays a minimum wage of $15.70 to full-time employees and $10.45 to part-time employees.
Hobby Lobby has more than 850 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products, including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sundays.
Based in Oklahoma City, it began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his
business from the family home to a 300-square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is the nation’s largest
privately owned arts and crafts retail store.
For more information about Hobby Lobby visit hobbylobby.com, download the mobile app or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/hobbylobby.
