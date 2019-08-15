Overcast skies bring some relief from the heat

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department has treated 1,379 heat- and sun-related injuries from May 1 to Aug. 10, according to information from Southeastern Health.
The period covers a span of time when temperatures in Robeson County, and much of North Carolina, routinely were in the mid- to high-90s and and even in triple-digits, and the humidity made the temperatures feel like a sauna.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recently reported 3,150 heat-related hospital emergency department visits were reported during the same period because of the combination of heat and humidity, particularly during periods of extreme heat.
“Fortunately, the dangerous heat is behind us, at least for the next week,” said Tim Armstrong, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.
The region is back to normal summertime heat, he said. And the humidity level is back to normal.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for high temperatures in the low-90s between Friday and Monday. The highest temperature for the period, 93, is expected on Saturday. The possibility of rain exists each day.
“Historically speaking, we have been through the worst of the heat,” Armstrong said.
The average summertime high for Lumberton peaks at 91 degrees in mid-July, he said. The average high peaks at 89 degrees in mid-August.
The people showing up at emergency departments during the May 1 to Aug. 10 window were mostly male, ages 25 to 64, and most were seen in hospitals in the state’s Piedmont and coastal regions, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Common activities noted in emergency department visits were working outdoors and recreation. From May to September 2018, there were 4,024 emergency department visits for heat-related illness, similar to the summers of 2016 and 2017.
The state agency warns that in past years, record high temperatures have reached into the 90s through late September, so more heat is likely before cooler fall temperatures arrive this year.
Individuals should stay wary of signs of heat-related illness, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Symptoms include muscle cramps, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, fainting, headaches, nausea and vomiting. Children, older individuals, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions are most vulnerable.
To reduce the risk of heat-related illness: increase fluid intake.; take frequent breaks in cool or air-conditioned places if spending extended time outside; and reduce normal activity levels.
The agency urges people to speak with their physician about how to stay safe if taking medicines that make them more vulnerable to heat, such as tranquilizers or drugs for high blood pressure, migraines, allergies, muscle spasms and mental illness. People are urged to check on neighbors, and if working outdoors, check on co-workers.
Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, especially during warm or hot weather, as temperature levels inside a car can reach a lethal level in a matter of minutes, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
High heat days may also be poor air quality days, which can pose an additional threat to people living with chronic health conditions, older adults and children. Air quality information can be found at https://xapps.ncdenr.org/aq/ForecastCenterEnvista.
There is also cooling assistance through the Division of Social Services and the Division of Again and Adult Services for people who are eligible. at this time of year, he said.
