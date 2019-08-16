Crime report

Amanda Pittman, of Cheryl Drive in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole a 20-inch silver chain, valued at $150; a 24-inch silver chain, valued at $150; a gold angel chain, valued at $50; a gold cross, valued at $100; a neon gas mask, valued at $21; and 13 PlayStation4 games, valued at $60.

Wayne Lewis, an employee of Campbell’s Used Cars, located at 209 N. Pine St., reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone was going through unlocked cars on the lot.

Stephenie Hughes, of Mt. Baldy Road in Parkton, reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she suffered a serious injury when someone assaulted her.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jonathan Hunt, N.C. 711, Pembroke; and Ahmed Amer, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Redell Locklear, Albert Road, Pembroke; Jennifer Morgan, Patience Drive, Rowland; and Demetrio Hernandez, Arcadia Street, Lumberton.