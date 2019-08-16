Emergence services on county agenda

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Emergency medical services is the first action item on the agenda for Robeson County Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday.

When the board members gather at 6 p.m. in their chambers at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton they will consider renewing a Franchise Agreement/Emergency Medical Services for Lumberton Rescue & EMS, Pembroke Rescue Squad, Red Springs Rescue, Rowland Rescue, South Robeson Rescue, Maxton Rescue and St. Pauls EMS.

It is unclear if Raymond Cummings will be at the meeting. If the District 5 representative does not attend. it will the third meeting in a row he has missed because of health issues.

Also on Monday, the board members are to convene as the Housing Authority Board. As the housing board, the commissioners will consider a consent agenda that includes reports on housing, maintenance and finance.

When the commissioners reconvene as the county board, they will take up a consent agenda that includes budget amendments and other items. Typically action is taken on consent agendas without comment or discussion.

The commissioners also are to take up appointment or reappointments to the Robeson County Planning Board and finding someone to replace Frank Smith on the Jury Commission.

The Robesonian will live stream the meeting on Facebook.

