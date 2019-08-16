Emergence services on county agenda

LUMBERTON — Contrasting messages and campaigns mark the race to the finish line in the special election for the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives between Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready, both of Charlotte.

The urban/rural nature of District 9 would seem to make the election an important referendum on President Donald Trump’s electability in 2020, but local political activists say that every off-year election is a popularity contest for a sitting president.

Recent polls appear to back up what both camps are saying about the neck-and-neck race for a seat in Congress that has been vacant since the November 2018 election was invalidated because of tainted absentee ballots in Bladen and Robeson counties. Robert Pittenger last held the seat, and Republican Mark Harris’ apparent victory over McCready in the November election was vacated by the state Board of Elections because of concerns about absentee ballots.

Early voting in the District 9 race begins Wednesday and ends Sept. 6. Election Day is Sept. 10.

County Republican Party Chairman Phillip Stephens and Democratic Party activist John Cantey say it boils down to whose voters are more motivated. They say District 9 is not a microcosm of the nation.

Stephens cites political history that shows District 9 has been a Republican district by a whopping seven points. Trump carried the district by 11 points in 2018, but McCready’s narrow loss in November and tight poll numbers would indicate the district may be changing color, from red to purple.

Fellow Republican Bo Biggs begs to differ, saying McCready should have won easily in November’s “blue moon” election.

“The big thing to me is that McCready ran on a Democratic tidal wave, outspent Harris three to one, and still lost,” Biggs said. “If he couldn’t beat Harris, he can’t beat Bishop.”

Stephens and most other say it’s all out who turns out in this closely watched contest.

“This election carries a lot of weight nationally,” Stephens said. “We know that turnout will be low for a special election, so the most motivated voters will carry the day.”

Stephens thinks that favors Bishop, saying Trump supporters are the most motivated voters. He agrees that Trump supporters in the district are mostly white, mostly older, mostly wealthier and most likely to show up at the polls.

Cantey agrees that Republicans are more likely to vote. Democrats, many of whom defected to the Trump camp in 2018, are a harder sell.

“It’s up to preachers and community leaders to get the vote out,” Cantey said. “We’ve got to shout it.”

So far, only Bishop is paying to haul voters to the poll, Cantey said. Hauling is a critical means of getting minority voters to the polls.

“There is no concrete plan for Democrats to get out the vote at this time,” Cantey said.

McCready is running a grassroots campaign with a headquarters in Lumberton and workers going door to door. He has been on the campaign trail for three years and has made many visits to Robeson County.

Biggs said McCready’s campaign is working harder on the ground, but he sees a local advantage with state Sen. Danny Britt’s support of Bishop. Sen. Bishop sits next to Britt in the North Carolina Senate.

“Danny’s coattails will help, especially in the Lumbee community,” Biggs said. “Danny’s ad for Bishop has gotten a lot of views.”

On the other hand, Bishop has no campaign headquarters here and appears to be relying on media advertising and direct mail. He is the newer candidate on the block, which is both good and bad, Stephens said.

“McCready has been campaigning for three years and has raised millions of dollars, and Bishop is the new candidate,” Stephens said. “That they are tied in the polls favors Bishop.”

Stephens said Bishop’s campaign strategy is “more effective.” He has come out strongly on issues, including pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump, and he portrays McCready as tied to the more radical elements of the Democratic Party.

McCready has offered voters little commentary on issues or his political ties. He has allowed the media to point out that Bishop, as a state senator, was the author of the ill-fated HB2 bathroom bill and his funding of a website that hosts white supremacists.

On a swing through District 9 this past week, state Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin drew a contrasting picture of the candidates.

“Dan Bishop is going for hot-button, divisive issues,” Goodwin said. “Dan McCready is advocating common-sense issues of economic development, roads, water, broadband access, building up rural communities and health care.

“Republicans are using the practice of dividing people. We are doing our best to unify people.”

The Democratic Party chairman portrayed McCready as a candidate who is listening to the people of District 9 and is working hard to win their votes.

“There is a lot of work to be done, and we are working hard in District 9, and across the state, to win a majority in the General Assembly,” Goodwin said.

Like the other observers, Goodwin agrees that turnout of the party base is critical on Sept. 10. He had no comment on the campaign strategy regarding paying for hauling voters to the polls.

Cantey would like to see McCready come out stronger on issues.

“After the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, the gun issue is in play,” Cantey said. “Young voters want to be inspired — shout it!”

Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party, and Allen Smith of the Green Party also will be on the ballot.

Early voting can be done at the Board of Elections Office in Lumberton, and five satellite sites, in Fairmont, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer