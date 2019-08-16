Newspaper seeks info on stolen racks

August 16, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robesonian is seeking information from the public about the theft since July 17 of four newspaper racks.

Paper racks have been stolen from Sunoco, located at 2530 E. Fifth St.; BP, located at 1755 N. Roberts Ave.; Save More, located at 46114 Fayetteville Road; and Sun-Do Kwik Shop, located at 3565 N. Roberts Ave., all in Lumberton.

The Robesonian will press charges on the robber, according to Denise Ward, N.C. regional publisher.

“They will be prosecuted,” Ward said.

One paper rack costs $1,125, not including newspapers or the total value of the coins inside.

“Larceny of goods of the value of more than $1,000 is a Class H felony,” according to the N.C. General Assembly website.

One of the recent thefts was captured by a security camera. The video will be put on The Robesonian’s Facebook page.

Staff report