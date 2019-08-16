RCC honors fallen state trooper

LUMBERTON — A Robeson Community College building, the halls of which the late Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner once walked, now has a classroom bearing his name and honoring his sacrifice.
Conner’s parents and members of several law enforcement agencies came to the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center on Friday to share stories and dedicate Classroom 1128 to Trooper Conner during a ceremony by the RCC Foundation. The plaque reads, “In Memory of Master Trooper Kevin K. Conner.” A photo of Conner also has been placed inside the room.
It was also announced a scholarship would be established in Conner’s name.
“The way in which our law enforcement serves the community should be nothing but the best,” said Maj. Freddy Johnson, of the N.C. State Highway Patrol. “The best is what they deserve, and that’s what Kevin brought day in and day out.”
Conner, born and raised in Bladenboro, was killed on Oct. 17 while conducting a traffic stop of a speeding vehicle in Columbus County.
He was a graduate of RCC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program. Serving the Highway Patrol for 11 years, Conner was assigned to Troop B, District 5 in Columbus County. He worked for about a year as a Lumberton police officer then went on to work as a Highway Patrol trooper covering Robeson and neighboring counties. He is survived by his wife and two children.
“Kevin was a go-getter,” said Kay Conner, Conner’s mother. “He loved everybody and everybody loved him.”
Kay Conner and her husband, Glenn Conner, were moved to tears while listening to stories of their son.
“I cried and cried and cried,” Kay Conner said. “It was tears of sadness and joy.”
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said he never had the chance to work side-by-side with Trooper Conner but did get to know him in Columbus County and while he trained at RCC, where they became good friends.
“During those classes we would talk and he would start telling me that his goal was to go into the Highway Patrol,” Wilkins said. “It became apparent that law enforcement was his true passion.
“To hear of the passing of him and knowing that we personally taught him here in this class, in this building here is something that you hate to got through. He was just a true friend and a hero.”
The Right Way Group donated $10,000 to RCC for the plaque and established the Kevin K. Conner Scholarship to be awarded to deserving Basic Law Enforcement Training students, said Rebekah Lowry, RCC Foundation director.
Lowry said the Foundation is working on the qualifications for receiving the scholarship, and asked the audience of about 60 people to help keep the scholarship alive.
“We need you to let this scholarship live on for many years,” Lowry said.
The classroom sits 50 students, and about 8,000 Basic Law Enforcement Training students will walk by Conner’s room each year, said Mickey Biggs, Basic Law Enforcement Training director.
“Today’s ceremony in naming this room after Kevin is a challenge, a challenge to those training here to give it there best and to those teaching them to do all in their power to teach them at the highest level,” Johnson said. “Kevin’s name will forever be tied to Robeson County BLET.”
