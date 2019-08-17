DOT seeks volunteers for cleanup

By: Staff report

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from Sept. 14 to Sept. 28.

Each April and September, the department asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides. Volunteers from local businesses, schools, nonprofits, churches and community groups are welcomed.

“Just a few hours of volunteering to clean up our roadsides can make a huge difference,” said David Harris, State Roadside Environmental engineer. “It’s a fun opportunity to get outdoors with family and friends while helping make sure North Carolina remains a beautiful place to live and work.”

Volunteers are provided with clean-up supplies such as reversible orange and blue trash bags, gloves and safety vests from local NCDOT County Maintenance Yard offices.

Visit the Litter Sweep web page for more information. Questions can be directed to Kim Wheeless at 919-707-2974.

