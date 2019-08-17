Pet of the week

Opal and Ivory are available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. Opal is the mom to Ivory, and mom appears deaf. Opal is about 1 year old, and Ivory is 9 weeks. Both are up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative and de-wormed. Mom will be spayed before adoption, and Ivory will come with a spay voucher. Opal weighs about 6.5 pounds, and Ivory about 2.1. Both are sweet and playful. The society will work with adopters on the adoption fees if they consider keeping them together. Thee adoption fee for the pair is $150. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

