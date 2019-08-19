Crime report

August 19, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Lashaunda Hammonds, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; Diane Hardin, Old Whiteville Road, Lumberton; Larry Walters, Glenn Road, Parkton; Shannon Tire Sales, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Shannon Assembly of God, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Annette Badgette, Long Branch Drive, Lumberton; Kenya Shipman, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; Bruce Bryant, Canady Road, Parkton; Essie Lewis, Harrill Road, Lumberton; Larry Boatwright, Milan Drive, Lumberton; Brian Woods, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Linda Locklear, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Walter McMillan, East Great Marsh Church Road, St. Pauls.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brandon Locklear, Drops Landing Drive, Rowland; Stella Scott, Elrod Road, Maxton; Randy Scott, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; D.C. Floyd, Old Stage Road, Fairmont; Michael Oxendine, Harpers Ferry Road, Maxton; and Richard Strickland, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton.

The following armed robberies were reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Malik Monroe, Camala Drive, Lumberton; and Juston Hardin, North Woodside Avenue, St. Pauls.

Gerald Graham, of North Alford Road in St. Pauls, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a burglary occurred at his residence.

Charles Brown, of Riley Circle in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a deadly weapon.