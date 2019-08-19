FAYETTEVILLE — Area homeless veterans and anyone facing the threat of homelessness will have the chance to get help when the Fayetteville Veterans Affairs Medical Center, city of Fayetteville, and Volunteers of America play host to a Veterans and Community Homeless Stand Down on Thursday.

The Stand Down will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Festival Park near downtown Fayetteville, rain or shine.

Although some services may be restricted to veterans, the event is open to all area homeless people. Resource and hygiene kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. However, military surplus items will be restricted to homeless veterans.

Medical screenings, veteran services, housing assistance information, job placement information, community services and more will be available. Free haircuts and manicures will be offered. In addition, lunch will be served, and the Fayetteville Area System of Transit will provide transportation to and from the event.

Veterans seeking VA services should bring identification, if available. A VA card of DD214 are acceptable.

“These brave men and women have served our nation and now it’s time for our community to serve them,” said Daniel Dücker, Fayetteville VAMC director. “Events like the Stand Down reinforce the value of a community response to a nationwide concern.

“We are pleased to partner with the city of Fayetteville and Volunteers of America to provide our support to homeless veterans or those who are at risk of becoming homeless — to get them back on their feet and to provide them with the care they earned through their service.”

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin expressed similar sentiments.

“The city’s involvement in this event will help ensure that homeless veterans and others in our community get the assistance they need,” he said.

To learn more about the upcoming event, contact the City of Fayetteville Economic and Community Development Department community relations specialist Adolph Thomas at 910-433-1935. To learn more about VA’s involvement, call Barsham Murphy, outreach social worker, Fayetteville VAMC Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program, at 910-488-2120, Ext. 7744.