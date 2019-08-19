Blood drive Aug. 27 at RCC

August 19, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A blood drive has been scheduled for Aug. 27 at Robeson Community College as part of an effort to help the American Red Cross to make up a summer blood shortage.

The blood drive will take place 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the college, which is located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

“While thousands of donors have rolled up a sleeve this summer, blood and platelet donations aren’t keeping pace with patient needs. More donations are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply and be prepared for patient emergencies,” a Red Cross news release reads in part.

An appointment to donate blood can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-733-2767, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. People who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again. Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.

