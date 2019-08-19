Schools to hold open houses Thursday

LUMBERTON — Students and their parents or guardians can meet their teachers and school administrators and pick up free school supplies Thursday.

Open house events are scheduled for Thursday beginning at either 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., but all are to end at 6 p.m.

The schools in the Robeson County public school districts with an open house beginning at 2 p.m. are L. Gilbert Carroll Middle, East Robeson Primary, Fairmont High, Green Grove Elementary, Lumberton Senior High, Lumberton Junior High, Oxendine Elementary, Peterson Elementary, Purnell Swett High, Red Springs Middle, Rosenwald Elementary, Rowland-Norment Elementary, South Robeson Intermediate, St. Pauls High, Townsend Middle, W.H. Knuckles Elementary and the Shining Stars preschools in Lumberton and Pembroke.

The open houses for the other other schools are all scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Early College High School’s open house took place on Aug. 7.

During each school’s open house, free classroom supplies, including a book bag, will be given to students. These are the supplies that originally were to be available during the back-to-school celebration on Aug. 1 at Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center. That event was cancelled, a victim of Public Schools of Robeson County leadership’s efforts to execute a schools closure and consolidation program in the face of a $2 million budget shortfall.

As a result of the program, South Robeson High School in Rowland became South Robeson Intermediate, and R.B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton, Green Grove Elementary in Fairmont, Rowland Middle School and Janie C. Hargrave Elementary in Lumberton were closed.

Teachers reported to work on Aug. 12, and students begin class on Monday.

District leaders still are trying to reduce the number of teachers by 190, which is estimated to reduce PSRC’s budget by almost $10 million a year. The school district has lost almost 1,800 students in the past three years, primarily because of hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The loss left the district overstaffed by about 190 positions.

About 100 teachers retired or resigned by July 1, and since July 31, 45 more teachers have voluntarily left the local system, Melissa Thompson, assistant superintendent for Human Relations, said during last week’s Board of Education meeting.

“We will start the school year with a certified teacher in every classroom,” Thompson said. “This has not happened in the eight years I have worked in Human Relations.”

The system is hoping it does not have to resort to layoffs, and during last week’s school board meeting there was optimism that would not happen.

