Early voting for District 9 race starts Wednesday

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — People wanting a say on who represents Robeson County in the U.S. House of Representatives have plenty of time to cast a ballot in a special election and an abundance of options on where to do so.

Early voting, also known as One Stop, for the election begins on Wednesday at the Board of Elections office at 800 N. Walnut St. in Lumberton, and at five satellite sites that are intended to be convenient to all voters throughout the county. There will be one day of Sunday voting this year, but no Saturday option.

The Sept. 10 election features Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready, but Jeff Scott, of the Libertarian Party, and Allen Smith, of the Green Party, also will be on the ballot. The special election became necessary when the state Board of Elections nullified an apparent 905-vote victory by Republican Mark Harris in the 2018 general election, finding the results could not be trusted because of fraud associated with absentee ballots, primarily in Bladen County.

Harris dropped out of the race, and Bishop won a crowded GOP primary in May.

The are 13 days of early voting at the following satellite sites: Fairmont, Senior Citizen-Fire Hall building; Maxton, Gilbert Library; Pembroke, Pembroke Library; Red Springs, Community Building; and St. Pauls, Town Hall.

Hours to vote at those locations are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, 1 to 7 p.m. Monday through Aug. 30, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 through Sept. 6.

There will be no voting at all on Sept. 2, which is Labor Day.

There will be early voting at the Board of Elections office from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. each weekday beginning Wednesday until Sept. 6. For this election, there will be no voting at the Elections Office on the Saturday before Election Day.

During One Stop, people who wish to register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day can do so.

For those who don’t vote early, the polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 10. On that day, voters should cast ballots at their precinct’s voting site.

No voter ID is required for this election.

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

