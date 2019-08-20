Crime report

August 20, 2019

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Richard Walsh, Leigh Lane, Lumberton; Myrtle Locklear, Holly Swamp Church Road, Lumberton; and Marvin McBride, McAllister Circle, Red Springs.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Evan Homes, Legend Drive, Lumberton; Christopher Woods, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton; and Teresa Straw, Sylvia Lane, Rowland.

Jeremy Nobles, of West 20th Street in Lumberton, reported Monday that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked at his residence and stole his Panasonic Toughbook laptop, valued at $3,000.

Aaron Milstead, an employee of Connor Law Office, located at 600 N. Chestnut St., reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone caused $1,000 damage to the copper line on the air conditioning unit.

Billie Haggins, of Watauga Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone cut the chain securing her scooter to her back porch and stole the scooter. The scooter is valued at $900 and the chain at $50.

Toni Carter, of Jonesville Road in Fairmont, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while she was staying at Springhill Suites, located at 5128 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, someone stole $300 from her purse.

Collan Bridgers, of Meadow Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole a gaming system, valued at $500; six video games, valued at $360; two Sony PlayStation 4 controllers, valued at $70; and a wallet and its contents, valued at $70.