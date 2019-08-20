Police group honors Britt

By: Staff report
RALEIGH — Lumberton’s resident state senator received a top honor Tuesday from the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association.

The association presented Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican, with its Legislative Excellence Award during a brief ceremony in the General Assembly’s Senate chamber.

The awards are presented to lawmakers because “their efforts have proven they support law enforcement officers and the values of the PBA,” according to the association’s website.

“I have worked closely with members of the law enforcement community as a prosecutor and as a criminal defense attorney,” Britt said. “I appreciate the opportunity to work on important legislation both for their benefit and safety. They have a job to do, and I see that I have a job to do to support their role in keeping the counties and state safe.”

