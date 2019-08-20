Speaker to talk budget at UNCP

LUMBERTON — The speaker of the state House of Representatives will be at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Thursday to highlight budget investments to fund growth at the campus and in the N.C. Promise program.
Rep. Tim Moore, a Republican from Cleveland County, is to be at Lumbee Hall at 2 p.m. He will “tour the UNC Pembroke campus, meet with university officials, and update members of the press on efforts to pass a state budget benefiting education campuses across North Carolina,” according to information from the speaker’s office.
“The speaker looks forward to learning more about the opportunities and challenges created by UNC Pembroke’s rapid enrollment growth through N.C. Promise, which is impacting not only the university’s campus but also its surrounding infrastructure and the town of Pembroke,” said Joseph A. Kyzer, Moore’s Communications director. “As UNC Pembroke is poised for long-term success with N.C. Promise and large capital budget investments from the state, the speaker also expects to gain insight on its unique success and plans for the future.”
N.C. Promise guarantees $500 in-state tuition for students at UNCP, Elizabeth City State University and Western Carolina University.
“The speaker also hopes for an update on the progress of the ConnectNC bond project at UNC Pembroke,” Kyzer said.
The Connect NC bond was approved by North Carolina voters during a referendum in March 2016, giving the state permission to sell $2 billion in bonds for campus construction and infrastructure. Two-thirds of the money was earmarked for the state’s public universities and community colleges. The rest was to be spent on water and sewer projects, state parks and facilities for agriculture, public safety and the National Guard.
Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, will join Moore.
“The objective of the visit is to let him see firsthand the many good things we have worked on for the benefit of UNCP over the last few years, especially to witness the growth the university has experienced as a benefit from N.C. Promise and to better understand how critical the funding in the budget is to UNCP,” Britt said. “UNCP is and will continue to be an economic driver for Robeson County and Southeast North Carolina.”
Moore also is expected to tout the many financial benefits to UNCP and Robeson County that were included in the two-year spending plan approved by the General Assembly on June 27 and vetoed the next day by Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, primarily because the budget did not include Medicaid expansion. The budget tug-of-war between leaders of the Republican-controlled legislature and the governor has put on hold $2.75 million in immediate state funding for projects in Robeson County.
“It’s been 43 days since the governor proposed a budget compromise that includes all the Robeson County local funding while also providing larger pay raises for teachers, UNC Pembroke and Robeson Community College,” said Ford Porter, Cooper’s press secretary. “Legislative leaders should stop playing veto-override games since they don’t have the votes and make a counteroffer instead of standing in the way of important funding for Robeson County.”
The vetoed spending plan allocates $91 million in State Capital and Infrastructure Fund money for UNCP. The bill shows the university would receive $6.5 million for the college in fiscal year 2019-2o and $20 million in 2020-21. It also provides money for a College of Health Sciences at UNCP. That money would be spread out over five years.
The Public Schools of Robeson County received a $25.7 million appropriation for capital projects in the vetoed state budget, and Robeson Community College was allocated $6.5 million.
Other budget investments committed to Robeson County include a $1 million directed grant to the town of Pembroke for water infrastructure upgrades. The Pembroke Rescue Squad was allocated $125,000, and the Robeson County court system a $137,807 grant for pilot programs, among which was an innovative drug treatment court pilot program. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was allocated a $75,000 grant.
The budget included money for an additional full-time assistant district attorney in Robeson County and added special assistant U.S. Attorney’s Office positions “to ensure the most violent and serious offenses are prosecuted in federal court,” Sen. Britt said shortly after Cooper vetoed the spending plan.
It also provided $560,000 to start a new telehealth program in Robeson and Columbus counties that would help improve health-care outcomes for rural residents, he said. The budget contained an additional $47 million in disaster relief for areas hit by Hurricane Florence and $250,000 specifically for Lumberton for flood mitigation projects.
