Rescue unit returns fire truck to Fairmont

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
FAIRMONT — The South Robeson Rescue Unit gave a fire truck back to the town on Tuesday.

Brad Lawson, president of South Robeson Rescue Unit, told members of the town Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting that the fire truck the town donated to the unit is no longer needed because of the donation of a small rescue truck by the city of Dunn. He offered the fire truck back to the town and the board accepted the offer.

The unit is running 12-hour shifts and operating five days a week, Lawson said. He anticipates providing seven-day coverage as soon as funding permits. The unit will staff Fairmont High School football games.

During the 15-minute meeting, the board members were asked by resident Chalmus Hood for an update on the construction of Fairmont Drug Company, located on the 400 block of Walnut Street.

Fairmont Town Manager Katrina Tatum said the project is ongoing.

“It will be the only one of its kind in Robeson County,” Tatum said.

People will be able to take their clothes to the pharmacy to have them cleaned, she said.

Hood also asked the board to consider acting as a broker for community members and local businesses who can’t afford generators.

“We’ll look into that and get back to you,” Mayor Charles Townsend said.

Tatum introduced Ryan Fenton, who now is working with the town administration, to the board members.

“Ryan is our new fellow for Lead for N.C., and that is an effort to give our young people straight out of college some experience in local government to try to keep them in the state of North Carolina,” Tatum said.

Fenton, 22, is a Virginia native and graduate of Appalachian State University with a major in International Comparative Politics.

“Working in local government or for the community has always been something, basically, I was destined for,” he said. “I would love to be a town manager one day or maybe an attorney.”

Police Chief Jon Edwards thanked the board for the new decals that have been placed on Fairmont Police Department vehicles. In June, Edwards said the department bought two 2016 Chevrolet Tahoes and decals for two 2015 Ford Explorers. The department is in the process of replacing four 2010 Dodge Chargers that are high in mileage.

The department is moving toward SUVs because they are are more “durable,” Edwards said. Doing so “cuts down on maintenance costs,” which will save the town money he said.

In other business, the board members approved the closure of Main Street from Cottage Street to Railroad Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 for the Fairmont Farmers Festival Parade.

