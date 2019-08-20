Rescue unit returns fire truck to Fairmont

RALEIGH — A bill that would require North Carolina sheriffs to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for illegal immigrants charged with crimes received final legislative approval Tuesday and was sent to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

The House voted 62-53 to approve House Bill 370, also known as the ICE Detainer Bill. All Democrats present voted against the bill, including Rep. Charles Graham of Lumberton. All Republicans voted in favor, including Rep. Brenden Jones, whose District 46 covers part of Robeson County. The Senate approved the bill on June 24. All Democrats present voted no, and all Republicans present voted in favor, including Sen. Danny Britt Jr., of Lumberton.

Gov. Cooper has 10 days to sign the bill into law or veto it. If he takes no action within those 10 days the bill automatically becomes law.

The bill authorizes the removal of a sheriff from office for failing to comply with ICE detainers. It would require confinement facilities to comply with detainers and administrative warrants issued by ICE, and would require sheriffs’ offices to track and report the number of queries they make to federal officials under its provisions.

“As sheriff of Robeson County and a member of The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, I, as well as the overwhelming majority of association members, am opposed to illegal immigration and support enforcement of the laws against illegal immigration,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Tuesday. “The Sheriff’s Association also supports cooperation between sheriffs and all local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.”

The Sheriff’s Association requested the General Assembly work with it to craft a mutually acceptable alternative to the original editions of House Bill 370 and its companion legislation, Senate Bill 637, he said.

The Sheriff’s Association asked the General Assembly to remove the section of the bill regarding the removal of sheriffs for failing to comply with ICE detainers, according to Wilkins. The association viewed that section as unnecessary and duplicative.

“I have given careful analysis and thorough consideration to Edition 3 of House Bill 370 and find it to be consistent with proposed legislative language previously submitted by the Sheriff’s Association for consideration by the North Carolina General Assembly,” Wilkins said. “This edition of House Bill 370 is designed to protect the 4th Amendment due process rights of the person in custody while providing maximum public safety for the community.

“I simply can’t pick and choose what laws I will enforce as I am sworn to uphold the laws and constitution of this land.”

The House’s party-line vote signals a likely veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. More than 100 national and North Carolina groups on Tuesday urged a veto from Cooper, who two months ago called the same legislation now going to his desk unconstitutional. Republicans would need help from several Democrats to override any veto.

“We already have laws on the books that allow us to put in jail dangerous people regardless of immigration status. And I fear this legislation is going to be used for political purposes to try and divide us,” Cooper said earlier Tuesday.

He added that the sheriffs “were elected by people and they’re doing things that they believe people want them to do to keep their communities safe.”

Rep. Jones, one of the bill’s primary sponsors, said it is a commonsense measure to protect North Carolinians.

“The public and media outcry against these sanctuary policies shows why we cannot allow sheriffs to release fugitive criminals who are in North Carolina illegally from our county jails,” Jones said.

“The sheriffs agree that it’s a good idea. If it’s good enough for the citizens of North Carolina to have to uphold these laws, it’s good enough for someone who could have a detainer on them. This only applies to arrested criminal illegal immigrants. This bill is not targeting anybody.”

Critics say the directives will make members of immigrant communities fearful of coming forward to report crimes to authorities for fear of deportation. The bill also could lead to costly litigation by people who allege their due process rights were violated by being held on the detainers, even after meeting other release terms.

“This is unnecessary. It is draconian and will affect and rip apart families across this state,” said Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat and former District Court judge. “To pass this bill is going to result in many lawsuits that are going to be paid by the taxpayers in their community.”

Multiple sheriffs in metropolitan North Carolina counties currently are refusing to cooperate with ICE and are releasing accused criminals despite requests from federal law enforcement to detain those individuals, according to information from House Speaker Tim Moore’s office.

“It is the association’s position that this edition of House Bill 370 provides an appropriate and careful balance under the Constitution for the rights of the accused and for the public safety of our communities,” the Sheriffs’ Association said in a press release.

Other bill sponsors were Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell; Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln; and Rep. Carson Smith, R-Pender, a former sheriff. The bill is co-sponsored Moore, R-Cleveland.

Hall is chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Criminal Matters and noted ongoing controversies resulting from several sheriffs’ refusal to cooperate with federal law enforcement officials.

“The bill before you today would put a stop to these policies,” Hall said during House debate. “It only applies to illegal immigrants who have been charged with crimes in North Carolina. It codifies what almost every sheriff in this state is already doing.”

The Mecklenburg County sheriff, despite an ICE detainer, recently released a previously deported illegal immigrant charged with crimes, including assault on a female, communicating threats, felony larceny, simple assault, and injury to personal property.

Luis Pineda-Anchet was arrested again two days later and charged with assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, domestic violence protective order violation, communicating threats, felony larceny, assault on a female, simple assault, and injury to personal property. Pineda-Anchet was released again on June 1.

Rep. Smith was the sheriff of Pender County for 16 years.

“If you’re a citizen in a county jail and wanted for violation of federal law by federal law enforcement officers, you can bet you’ll be turned over to them,” Smith said.

“Why then, shouldn’t sheriffs turn over a noncitizen? Why should they be let go for continuously violating the law? I believe that’s just wrong.”

ICE officials recently announced the arrest of a Honduran fugitive who they say was released by Mecklenburg County despite rape and child sex offense charges.

The agency arrested 33-year-old Oscar Pacheco-Leonardo, a Honduran national, during a targeted enforcement operation in Mecklenburg County on Aug. 9.

The arrest came nearly two months after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office refused to honor an ICE detainer and released Pacheco-Leonardo after his arrest on charges of first-degree rape and indecent liberties with a minor.

Speaker Moore spoke during debate and said if law-abiding North Carolinians are subject to enforcement of federal law, illegal immigrants accused of crimes should be too.

“Our first priority as state lawmakers is to protect the people of North Carolina,” Moore said.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor