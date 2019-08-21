Body found; cause of death unknown

RED SPRINGS — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how a person died whose body was found this morning in a roadway near Red Springs.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, the body of Bobby Dean Locklear, 42, of Red Springs, was found just after 2 a.m. in the 1800 block area of Mt. Zion Church Road.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the death. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded.

Anyone with information about the in cident is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

