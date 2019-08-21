Crime report

August 21, 2019 robesonian News 0

Marshall Hailey, of East First Street in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his residence and stole FILA shoes valued at $65, Reebok shoes valued at $65, five men’s T-shirts valued at $100, a 40-inch flat screen Sanyo TV valued at $300, and a Spectrum cable box valued at $50. Hailey reported that damages to his front door totaled $200.

Tranesh Williams, of Meadow View Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her IPhone 6 valued at $300, wallet phone case valued at $20 and $10 cash from her residence.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Amanda Parker, Maple Drive, Lumberton; Jerry George, Turf Drive, Parkton; and Omar Montes, Meadow Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Jones, Briarcliff Lane, Lumberton; Flora Hunt, South Chicken Road, Fairmont; Calvin Floyd, Lake Drive, Lumberton; Sebastian Arokiasamy, Olan Drive, Lumberton; Kathryn Maynor, Green Acres Road, Pembroke; and Latrisa Sutton, East Worth Ext, St. Pauls.

James Locklear, an employee of Southeastern Regional Medical Center Financial Services, located at 300 W. 27th St. in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone cut and removed copper tubing, valued at $3, and caused $1,500 in damages to the business’s 30 Ib Freon tank.