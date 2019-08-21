Equestrian Expo to run 3 days at Ag Center

August 21, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Everything Equine Expo will cover everything from trick riding to cattle work Friday through Sunday at the Southeastern N.C. Agriculture Events Center.

The Expo, which is in its fourth year, bills itself as the largest equestrian expo in the Southeast. The three-day event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $35 for an adult three-day pass, $25 for a two-day pass, $20 for an adult one-day pass, $20 for a three-day pass for children 12 and under, and $10 for a child’s one-day pass. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com by searching Everything Equine Expo.

The headline performer will be Dan James, of Double Dan Horsemanship. Double Dan Horsemanship has pushed the limits of horsemanship and entertainment with eye-opening clinics and performances in nine countries.

The event also will feature a Colt Starting Competition showcasing six of the finest colt starters in the United States. Booger Brown, of the television show “Cowboy Way,” also will be present.

Round two of the Ultimate Trail Challenge will take place outside the center on an obstacle course. More than 20 nationally ranked clinicians will be on hand to discuss, educate and entertain. Day 1 is based on speed, Day 2 is horsemanship and Day 3 is Ranch Trail.

Food trucks on site will include Pinky Pig, featuring barbecue, both pork and beef brisket, shrimp and homemade favorites; Wildfire Pizza, featuring various wood oven fired pizza, baked potatoes, burgers and more; and Sisters Ice Cream, featuring all types of ice cream delights, milkshakes and more.

Staff report