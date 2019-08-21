5K to aid candidate for transplants

By: Sheri Boone Chance - Correspondent
LUMBERTON — Catherine Leigh Gold is waiting anxiously to begin a normal life.

At just 5 weeks old, Catherine, now 27, was diagnosed with Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction, an extremely rare disease. The gastrointestinal disorder is characterized by vomiting, abdominal distention, pain and weight loss. Catherine has relied on an intravenous formula received through a catheter connected to a vein in her heart. She must be connected to the IV for eight to 10 hours each and every night.

Her life has been a series of victories and setbacks, hospitalizations, infections and ICU stays.

The youngest daughter of Darlene and Joseph Gold, she grew up in Lumberton. In March, she left behind her home and career in Winston-Salem. She has been living minutes from the Cleveland Clinic Transplant Center. Once a compatible donor is located, surgeons will replace five organs, including an intestine, stomach, duodenum, pancreas and liver.

Catherine’s family and friends have raised $23,670 to assist with her medical expenses. Their goal is $50,000.

Now a stranger has stepped forward, offering to help.

Susan Oxendine, organizer of the Run for the Catherine Gold 5K run, has never met Catherine or her parents.

The Run for the Catherine Gold 5K event is set for Sept. 14. Registration is 6:45 to 7:30 a.m. and will begin in front of the Robeson County Courthouse. The run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will follow the same route as Rumba on the Lumber. Entrants may register on line at http://bit.ly/RegisterRunfortheCatherineGold

Free T-shirts are available to those participants registering by Aug. 30. The participation fee is $25 for adults and children 12 and older. Younger runners pay $15.

Sponsorships are also available. For a $500 fee, a sponsor will have his/her name on an event T-shirt and displayed at the event, in addition to sponsor recognition and four complimentary racing entrance passes. For $250, sponsors’ names will be on event T-shirts and sponsor recognition in the 5K packet as well as two free entrance passes. For $100, sponsor recognition will be included in the 5K packet with one complimentary pass.

For more information, call Oxendine at 910-843-6791 or 910-818-8684.

Interested individuals may read more about Catherine and her family, make a donation or simply post an inspiring message at https://helphopelive.org/campaign/15567/

Checks are accepted and may be mailed to the South-Atlantic Transplant Fund on behalf of Catherine at Help Hope Live, 2 Radnor Corporate Center, 100 Matsonford Road, Suite 100, Radnor, Pa., 19087.

Help Hope Live is a registered nonprofit and gifts are tax-deductible. For more information, call 1-800-642-8399.

