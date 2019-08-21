City program helps with utility bills

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer

LUMBERTON — A city program continues to help residents who struggle to pay their utility bills by leaning on the generosity of others.

The Lend a Hand program is a partnership between the city of Lumberton and the Robeson County Church and Community Center, which administers the program and distributes money to applicants.

“With Robeson County being one of the poorest (counties) in North Carolina we consistently come into contact with citizens who are unable to pay their utility bills,” said Angela Parker-Kee, Lumberton Public Services director. “Because of our desire to provide an additional resource for assistance, our Public Services Department, city manager and City Council, implemented the Lend a Hand Program.”

Since the program began in 2012, it has helped more than 300 utility customers, according to Parker-Kee. Since August 2018, 60 families have received utility assistance. The program is funded by an annual $10,000 allocation from the Lumberton City Council and private donations, she said.

The city this month included in utility bills information on how to contribute, with the option of a one-time donation or monthly contributions to the program. Donors can opt for a one-time contribution by mail or delivery to City Hall, located at 500 N. Cedar St. A monthly contribution can be set up with a recurring donation added to a customer’s monthly bill by checking a box on the bill.

“The goal of this program is to help families who are experiencing financial hardship and are unable to pay their utility bill,” the program support letter reads in part.

“We currently have approximately 100 customers who give monthly and we are actively recruiting additional donations by contacting past donors, utility bill inserts and flyers given to walk-in customers,” Parker-Kee said.

The most a single family can receive from the program in a month is $150, and the customer is responsible for any charge above the limit. Donations are tax-deductible. Tax receipts are available at the end of the year.

“I think it’s essential,” said Greg Maynor, assistant executive director and case manager at the Robeson County Church and Community Center. “I wish there was more (money). Unfortunately, it’s not the way it is.”

To receive help, a person must be a Lumberton resident. Photo identification and proof of income are required. A recipient’s income must be at or below 150 percent of poverty level in North Carolina. That equates to $37,650 for a family of four and $18,210 for an individual. Housing expenses can be deducted from the recipient’s income level.

Anyone interested in applying for the program can visit Maynor at the Robeson County Church and Community Center, located 600 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

The center also uses funding from United Way, Lumbee River EMC, Emergency Food and Shelter Program to serve more families. From July 1, 2018, to June 30, the center helped 470 families with expenses related to utilities and rent, he said.

