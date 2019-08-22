Four face drug charges after home is searched

By: Staff report
Justin Abbott

LUMBERTON — Complaints led Lumberton police to search a home on Wednesday that resulted in the arrest of four people on a variety of drug charges.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, the Lumberton Police Department’s Drug Unit and SWAT team searched a home at 3059 Westminster Road and found suspected heroin, MDMA, also know as Ecstasy, Xanax, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun.

The following people, all of Lumberton, were charged:

— Jorden Smith, 20, of Sunset Road, was charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and felony possession of a Schedule 1-controlled substance. Parker said that what police believe was heroin was found during a body search of Smith hidden inside his navel.

— Justin Abbott, 36, of Westminster Road, was charged with maintaining a drug dwelling, conspiracy to sell heroin, and conspiracy to sell a Schedule 1-controlled substance.

— Bradley Abbott, 19, of Westminster Road, was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug dwelling.

— Timothy Kinlaw Jr., 29, of Simmons Drive, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule 4-controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The information from Parker did not indicate if the Abbotts are related.

