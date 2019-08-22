Crime report

August 22, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Raymond Robinson, Stancil Lane, Fairmont; and Juan Bravo, McConnaughey Court, Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Inman Plumbing and Heating, South Fifth Street, St. Pauls; David Goins, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Charlie’s Auto Repair, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Sara Collins, Alamac Road, Lumberton; and Melinda Jacobs, Snipes Road, Red Springs.

Wanda Hunt reported Wednesday to the Robson County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted by someone with a weapon.

Edgar Hernandez, of French Avenue in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his home and stole a 50-inch flat screen TV valued at $500, a game controller valued at $30 and a cell phone valued at $200. Hernandez also reported $150 in damages to a window and $100 to a door.

Teresa Speigh, an employee of JCPenney at 2910 N. Elm St. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole kids Levi jeans valued at $240 and kids Levi shirts valued at $36.

Hubert Faulk, of West 21st Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his home and stole costume jewelry valued at $4,500, a ring valued at $1,500, a diamond necklace valued at $1,000, a diamond ring valued at $900, earrings valued at $900, a watch valued at $200 and a gold wedding ring valued at $100.