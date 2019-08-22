Jelly-eating contest Saturday at Bill Sapp

LUMBERTON — Gov. Roy Cooper’s quick veto of a bill that would require North Carolina sheriffs to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers for illegal immigrants charged with crimes was just as quickly decried by one of the bill’s primary sponsors.

“It is now very clear that North Carolina has a sanctuary governor. Today, Roy Cooper made it clear that he sides with illegal criminals rather than the law-abiding citizens,” Rep. Brenden Jones said Wednesday.

The Republican, whose District 46 includes part of Robeson County, also said, “I was hoping that having served as the state’s highest ranking law enforcement officer previously, that he would put aside politics and do what was best for the state.”

Cooper, a Democrat, was the state’s attorney general from 2001 until he became governor on Jan. 1, 2017.

The governor vetoed House Bill 370, also known as the ICE Detainer Bill, on Wednesday, one day after it was given final approval by the Republican-controlled General Assembly. The bill authorizes the removal of a sheriff from office for failing to comply with ICE detainers. It also would require confinement facilities to comply with detainers and administrative warrants issued by ICE, and that sheriffs’ offices track and report the number of queries they make to federal officials under its provisions.

The bill had the backing of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. But not all sheriffs supported it. The dissenting sheriffs — all of them African American and most of them in the state’s largest counties — opposed the bill. They said it would worsen public safety and make immigrant victims of crime afraid of coming forward.

In his veto message, Cooper said the bill was about “scoring partisan political points and using fear to divide North Carolina.” The governor said current law allows the state to jail and prosecute dangerous criminals regardless of immigration status. He also called the bill unconstitutional.

Cooper’s veto message reads in part, “This bill, in addition to being unconstitutional, weakens law enforcement in North Carolina by mandating sheriffs to do the job of federal agents, using local resources that could hurt their ability to protect their counties. Finally, to elevate their partisan political pandering, the legislature has made a sheriff’s violation of this new immigration duty as the only specifically named duty violation that can result in a sheriff’s removal from office.”

The bill was approved by both General Assembly chambers on party-line votes. The House passed it Tuesday by a 62-53 vote. All Democrats present voted against the bill, and all Republicans voted in favor. The Senate approved the bill on June 24. All Democrats present voted no, and all Republicans present voted in favor.

With all Democrats having lined up against the bill it is unlikely Republicans will be able to muster enough votes to override the veto in the House of Representatives, where at least seven Democrats would need to vote in favor of an override.

Cooper’s veto sparked a wave of criticism. Among the people denouncing Cooper’s action was Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who called the veto “shameful.”

“Gov. Cooper has once again shown he is more concerned about protecting violent criminals who are in our state illegally than the safety and security of our citizens. This veto is shameful and jeopardizes public safety,” said Forest, who on Saturday launched his candidacy for governor in the 2020 general election.

Forest said Cooper cannot stand behind the far left’s talking points on immigration and spoke of how illegal immigrants arrested for child rape, domestic abuse and other violent crimes have been released back into the public without repercussions.

“This complete disregard for public safety must stop,” Forest said.

Criticism also came from Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell. Hall is one of HB 370’s primary sponsors and chairman of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Criminal Matters.

“Today we found out North Carolina has a sanctuary governor, as Gov. Cooper has vetoed House Bill 370 that simply would have required sheriffs to honor ICE detainers, something almost every sheriff in this state is already doing,” Hall said.

Sen. Dan Bishop, R-Mecklenburg, said Cooper should have signed the bill into law, and the veto should be defeated.

“Many claim to be voices of moderation and to be prepared to work with Republicans and Democrats in a bipartisan way. I can’t think of any issue where it would be more obvious and more appropriate to do that than when community safety and protection of victims is at issue,” said Bishop, who is running against Democrat Dan McCready in the race for the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House.

Immigration and civil rights advocates praised the veto. They had said previously that arresting people on detainers violates due process rights and would lead to litigation.

More than 100 national and North Carolina groups had urged Cooper to veto the measure.

“This bill only serves to undermine the will of voters who have elected sheriffs with the goal of creating a safer, more welcoming environment,” the immigrant advocacy group El Pueblo said in a news release in which the group thanked Cooper and urged the veto be upheld.

The group also criticized language used in the legislative debate that “sent a message that certain people are to be feared.”

State House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said he was “disappointed” by Cooper’s veto.

“What just happened in Charlotte, where a person charged with rape, had an ICE detainer issued, and the sheriff let him walk out the door, is an outrage,” Moore said. “This is bigger than politics, this is about public safety, and while I am not surprised the governor decided to veto it, I am immensely disappointed.”

Cooper https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Roy-Cooper-1.jpg Cooper Bishop https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bishop.jpg Bishop Moore https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Moore-tim-1.jpg Moore

T.C. Hunter Managing editor