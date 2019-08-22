Jelly-eating contest Saturday at Bill Sapp

August 22, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Lumberton wants folks to put their money where their mouths are and answer the question: “How many jelly-filled doughnuts can you eat in 60 seconds?”

The club, along with Cakes and Pastries and the Lumberton Recreation Department, will be holding a doughnut-eating contest on Saturday at 10 a.m. to answer that question. The event will take place at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, located at 1100 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton. The entry fee is $5 and proceeds benefit the club.

The top prize will be a $200 gift certificate to JCPenney. Second place will be a $100 gift certificate, and third a $50 gift certificate.

Jesse Freenab, of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, is the current Guinness World Records holder for most sugared-jam doughnuts eaten in three minutes, which is six. He also holds the Guinness World Records title for the most cannolis eaten in 30 seconds.

For addition information, call 910-738-8474 or 910-671-3869.

