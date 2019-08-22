Moore touts budget at UNCP

House Speaker Tim Moore, center, walks Thursday with state Rep. Charles Graham, left, and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Chancellor Robin Cummings. Moore and other lawmakers were at the campus to discuss the vetoed state budget and the money in it allocated to Robeson County, and to learn more about the opportunities and challenges created by UNCP’s rapid enrollment growth through N.C. Promise. House Speaker Tim Moore, center, walks Thursday with state Rep. Charles Graham, left, and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Chancellor Robin Cummings. Moore and other lawmakers were at the campus to discuss the vetoed state budget and the money in it allocated to Robeson County, and to learn more about the opportunities and challenges created by UNCP’s rapid enrollment growth through N.C. Promise. Telemeco Telemeco Nancy Fields, curator of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, talks Thursday about exhibits at the museum with, from left, state Sen. Danny Britt Jr., N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, and state Rep. Brenden Jones. Nancy Fields, curator of the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, talks Thursday about exhibits at the museum with, from left, state Sen. Danny Britt Jr., N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore, and state Rep. Brenden Jones. Tim Moore, speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, checks out exhibits at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Tim Moore, speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, checks out exhibits at the Museum of the Southeast American Indian at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — If there is no state budget, Robeson County stands to lose more than $120 million in funding, including $91 million for a health sciences building at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, House Speaker Tim Moore said while on a campus tour Thursday afternoon.

If the afternoon temperature was warm, the heat was on Rep. Charles Graham, who accompanied Moore and a contingent of state legislators. Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, stopped short of saying he would leave the Democratic bloc, which has supported Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto and his decision to hold out for expansion for Medicaid as available in the Affordable Care Act.

“If we are unable to override the governor’s veto, the appropriations are in jeopardy,” said Moore, a Republican from Cleveland County. “We’d have to start over again, and it’s anybody’s guess what would happen.”

The Republican budget is loaded with special appropriations meant to encourage Democratic legislators such as Graham to join them in overriding the governor’s veto. The 2018 election left Republicans short of a super majority, and Democratic votes are needed.

Graham is persuaded — to a point. In a walking interview, he did not commit his vote either way.

“This is a great budget for Robeson County,” he said. “It is a most historic opportunity for Robeson County and this university.”

In a new building, UNCP would expand its nursing programs, add a doctorate in nursing practice, and occupational and physical therapy programs. A new $91 million building could make it happen, but not too soon because the funds would be available over five years in a pay-as-you-go funding formula.

That Republican funding program would produce a building about eight to 10 years in the future, although UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings believes it could happen faster than that.

Expanding Medicaid would provide health-care coverage for an estimated 14,000 Robeson County residents, many of whom are working poor, and it would boost the finances of Southeastern Health, which recently said it needs a partner in order to maintain is financial and medical services.

Speaker Moore rejects the idea of expanding Medicaid on the grounds that it would not encourage people to work. He would expand economic opportunities to rural communities like Robeson County and Cleveland County, where he lives.

Moore said he and his colleagues are all about supporting rural hospitals and communities. The state would only pay 10 percent of expanded Medicaid costs, but the speaker said there is no guarantee for the future.

“The $91 million for this university is critical,” Moore said.

Robin Cummings, UNCP’s chancellor, and Todd Telemeco, dean of the School of Health Sciences, agree. In a recent op-ed, Cummings called it “transformational.”

“My passion is growing programs,” Telemeco said. “We will grow these programs, if we can get help to get there.”

The university is expanding its bachelor of science in nursing program to enroll 200 students. It also offers a master’s degree in Nursing.

The Republican budget also has $25.7 million for the Public Schools of Robeson County, $6.5 million for Robeson Community College, $1 million for the town of Pembroke, $125,000 for the Pembroke Rescue Squad, $139,000 for special programs for Robeson County courts and $75,000 for the Sheriff’s Office.

Because no budget has been approved, the state continues to operate off last year’s budget, approving special appropriations on an as-needed basis. Also being held up are raises for teachers, state employees and retirees, although there is the possibility if the budget is approved, the raises will be implemented retroactively.

The Senate has enough Republican votes to easily override the governor’s veto, but seven Democrats would have to defect in the House to enact the GOP plan.

The UNCP tour began at the Weinstein Health Science Building, where nurses are trained. From there, the group visited the new cyber security lab in Oxendine Science Building and it ended in Old Main in the Museum of the Southeastern American Indian.

On tour with Moore were fellow Republicans Sen. Danny Britt Jr., of Lumberton; Rep. Jason Saine, of Lincoln County; Rep. Jamie Boles, of Moore County; and Rep. John Bell, of Johnston County.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

