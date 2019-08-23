Lumber River Day is Sept. 21

By: Staff report

ORRUM — Lumber River Day will be hel on Sept. 21 at the Princess Ann Access Landing near Orrum.

The festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and include representatives from local and region agencies, food vendors, live music, and canoe rides for the public.

“It’s just a day for the public to come out and see what the park has to offer,” park Supervisor Lane Garner said.

