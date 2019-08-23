Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bryant Hunt, N.C. 711, Lumberton; Suwith Changmani, South Chicken Road, Rowland; Delwood Jones, Rhodie Drive, Lumberton; Lucky’s, McGirt Gin Road, Maxton; April Hernandez, Brisson Road, St. Pauls; and Chris Chavis, Doe Trail, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Milton Locklear, Vazquez Drive, Shannon; Beverly Jones, Chaplin Street, Shannon; and Howard Perry, John L Road, Maxton.