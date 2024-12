LUMBERTON — Robeson County will join 15 counties across the Southeast in holding Disaster Information and Service Clinics on Monday.

Robeson County’s information session will be held at the Lumbee Tribe Spirit Community building, located at 1872 Back Swamp Road in Lumberton, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The purpose of the clinics are to provide residents with critical information to aid in recovery from past damage and prepare for future disasters.