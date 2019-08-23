Filing begins Monday for Tribal Council

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Filing begins Monday for seven seats on the Lumbee Tribal Council.

Filing for candidates in the Nov. 12 election closes on Sept. 6, according to information from the Lumbee Tribe Elections Board.

The available seats are in districts, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 12 and 13. Terms are for three years. The filing fee is $250.

In District 2, Janie Oxendine McFarland is the incumbent, and is not eligible to run again. All the other districts have incumbents who can seek re-election, except District 3, which is vacant.

Those incumbents are Larry Chavis in District 6, Reginald Oxendine in District 7, Corbin Eddings in District 8, Annie Taylor in District 12, and Rickey Burnette in District 13. Al Locklear resigned the District 3 seat.

Polls will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 12. A voter must be of eligible age, enrolled in the tribe, and have lived at least 30 days in the district for which the voter is casting a ballot. There will be no early voting. Polling sites have yet to be determined.

The tribe’s enrollment books will be closed on Oct. 11.

Voters can start requesting an absentee ballot on Sept. 16, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 11. Absentee ballots must be received by the Tribal Elections Board no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 8, or in the post office by 5 p.m. that day.

A Meet The Candidates event has been scheduled for Sept. 16.

Individual race winners will be determined by a plurality. Ties will be broken by a toss of a coin. There will be an automatic recount by the Elections Board if the margin of victory in a race is less than 1% of the total number of votes cast. All other recounts by the Election Board will be conducted upon the receipt of a written request from a candidate.

Candidates have five working days after the election to file an appeal with the Tribal Supreme Court.

The Elections Board will certify all election results.

