16 gaming machines seized in raids

August 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Lawmen on Thursday raided two retail stores and seized a total of 16 illegal gaming machines and cash, according to a Public Information officer for the State Bureau of Investigation

Erin Beam said that Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, assisted by Robeson County sheriff’s detectives, targeted the Border Shell gas station at 14798 U.S. 301 South in Rowland, and Atkinson’s Cigarette Land at 3005 W. Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Twelve machines were seized from Border Shell and four from Atkinson’s Cigarette Land, according to Bean.

No one was charged, but Bean said arrests are expected as soon as next week.

The raids were sparked after complaints from the community sparked an investigation and undercover Alcohol Law Enforcement agents confirmed winners were being given cash payouts, which is a violation of North Carolina gambling laws, according to the release.

“North Carolina state law prohibits cash payouts won on any type of gaming machine, regardless if it’s based on chance or skill,” said Chris Poole, Alcohol Law Enforcement special agent in charge, and head of the State’s Gaming Section.

“Unlike the state’s lottery system, these illegal gaming machines provide no customer protection or regulation. In many cases, the amount of money patrons will win has already been determined, which gives them a false hope of winning large sums of money,” Poole said.

Violation reports will be submitted to both the N.C. ABC and Education Lottery Commissions, which could result in fines, suspension or revocation of the store’s permits. The investigation is ongoing.

