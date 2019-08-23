Ex-banker, pastor gets 4 years for fraud

McElveen McElveen

RALEIGH — A former branch manager of a Rowland bank and church pastor will spend more than four years in prison for bank fraud and identify theft.

According to a statement by United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle, Tony McElveen Jr., after serving 51 months in prison, will be on supervised release for two years. He was also ordered to pay full restitution of $107,390.

McElveen pled guilty on May 30 to bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the investigation, he used his position as BB&T branch manager in Rowland to steal the personal information of two elderly customers to fraudulently obtain loans and credit cards in their names. The loan proceeds and credit cards were used for his personal benefit to pay for, among other things, rental cars, a home security system and hotel rooms in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In addition, McElveen closed a $50,000 certificate of deposit owned by one of the elderly victims, without her knowledge, and used most of the money to make a large payment toward his delinquent residential mortgage.

He attempted to conceal his criminal activity through the use of his position as pastor for the Greater Faith World Outreach Church, in Florence, South Carolina.

He deposited some of the frauduently obtained money into the church’s operating account and used his signatory authority on that account to withdraw funds for his personal benefit. Additionally, he opened a BB&T account in

the church’s name through which he similarly laundered money.

According to the statement, he made it appear that one of the initial loan withdrawals for $28,500 was a charitable donation made by one of the elderly victims to the church’s building fund.

“This defendant took advantage of vulnerable, elderly individuals by abusing his position of trust as a pastor,” Higdon said. “His crime is simply despicable. And it’s happening all too often across our country. We must remain vigilant and help our older citizens remain aware of those targeting them as fraud victims.”

The investigation was conducted by the United States Secret Service. Assistant United States Attorney Susan Menzer prosecuted the case.

