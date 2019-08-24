RCC’s online BA course ranks 14th

August 24, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — OnlineDegrees.com has ranked the Robeson Community College online Business Administration No. 14 in the country.

“We have reached this milestone by taking a hard look at factors such as tuition, flexibility, accreditation and scholarships to select the top schools. We also used the most recent government data, such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics and others, to evaluate schools offering an associate in business administration degrees in online,” OnlineDegrees said.

The Business Administration curriculum is designed to introduce students to the various aspects of the free enterprise system. Students get a fundamental knowledge of business functions, processes and an understanding of business organizations in today’s global economy.

For additional information about the Business Administration Program, contact Carolyn Watson, Business Technologies chairperson, at 910-272-3458 or [email protected]

