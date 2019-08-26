Late officer’s son gets blue escort

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Eleven officers escorted Jayden Quick, son of the late Lumberton police Officer Jason Quick, to school Monday. From left to right are Officers Tanielle Cummings, Tori Williams, Will Cummings, sheriff’s deputy Jimmy Hunt, Officer Robbie Odum, Lumberton Police Chief Mike McNeill, Lt. James Atkinson, Lt. Pete Monteiro, Officers Layton Bartley, John Scott and Anthony Maynor.
FAIRMONT — A fourth-grader at Fairgrove Middle School on Monday rode a wave of blue to his first day of school.

Nine-year-old Jayden Quick, whose police officer father died last year, was joined by 10 city police officers and a sheriff’s deputy in a show of support and as a way to honor Jason Quick. Among them was Police Chief Mike McNeill.

Lt. Pete Monteiro and Officer John Scott came up with the idea.

“Well, what we wanted to do is find a way to honor Jason because we understand how important his children were to him,” Scott said.

He said Jason would’ve made every effort to be at school Monday morning for Jayden, and that is just what the officers did.

“We’re just a very close-knit family when it comes to law enforcement,” Monteiro said.

He was Quick’s Basic Law Enforcement Training instructor before becoming his lieutenant during Quick’s time on the department’s D-Squad.

Quick, 31, was struck by a vehicle and killed while working an accident scene on Interstate 95 on Dec. 15. He was scheduled to have that day off, but worked when a fellow officer could not.

After Quick’s death, Monteiro said the squad took the family in.

Officers check in daily with Quick’s family, even sharing holidays, and special occasions like birthdays with the children, Monteiro said.

Officers recently purchased a trampoline for Jayden and his sister, 4-year-old Madison.

The efforts “let them know they’re not forgotten and they’re still part of our Lumberton Police Department family,” Monteiro said.

Scott described it as a joy “to be able to be there for them (and) to help look out for them.”

He also said it is one way he fulfills the promise he and Jason made together to take care of the other’s family should the worst happen.

Quick also left behind a wife, Leah, who is Scott’s cousin.

Legislation honoring Quick recently became law stiffening penalties for motorists who don’t slow down while negotiating an accident scene. In Quick’s case, the motorist was found not to be at fault.

