Exploration Station facing 26% cut in state funding

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
Katherine Kinlaw, a volunteer, helps children with crafts during the last week of summer camp at the Exploration Station, located at 104 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The childrens museum has lost more than $40,000 in funding for the current fiscal year.
LUMBERTON — The Exploration Station, facing a significant loss in state funding, is looking for new ways to raise money.

The reduction in funding came after N.C. Department of Commerce designated 12 more counties as being Tier 1, or economically “distressed.” That means that N.C. Grassroots Museum Grant money will be split among more counties, meaning less for the Exploration Station.

The Exploration Station, located at 104 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, has operated under an annual budget of around $176,000, but now is facing a 26% decrease in funding this fiscal year, which was 2 months old when the funding cut was announced.

“The immediate impact it’s had on the Exploration Station is that for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, over $40,000 was taken from a grant that we operate under,” said Tim Little, fund development director at Robeson County Partnership for Children, which oversees Exploration Station.

The children’s museum, which features interactive educational exhibits that encourage children to explore and play, will receive $29,500 of the approximately $75,000 in grant money it had expected. The museum is funded by grant money, private donors and fundraising efforts, such as the annual Beautiful Baby contest. The baby contest raised $7,500 for the Exploration Station earlier this year.

“We prefer not to try to sustain ourselves on donor funding, but we really need (more) donor funding,” Little said.

Little said the museum will seek more funding from other grants and private donors.

“We are not in danger of closing the doors,” he said.

The museum, which employs two part-time and two full-time employees, will have to adapt its budget and operations to continue serving the community at its current capacity, Little said.

This summer, the station held nine weeks of summer camp, beginning June 17, with weekly themes ranging from “X-treme Science” to “Amazing Animals.” Campers engaged in educational experiences through group activities, crafts and games.

“At Exploration Station, our mission is to engage young children through creative and diverse experiences, exhibits, and educational programming that feature science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM), and advanced manufacturing which will foster life-long learning,” the Robeson County Partnership for Children Inc. website reads in part.

The station’s operating hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Admission fees are $5 per child and $3 per adult. Yearly memberships also are available.

The museum will hold a fall festival that will showcase its programs on Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Exploration Station and Osterneck Auditorium, located at 102 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. The event will feature free food, games and giveaways.

