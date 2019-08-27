McCready to hold rally Thursday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Democratic Party of Robeson County will hold a rally for Dan McCready on Thursday.

The rally will be 4 to 8 p.m. at the Robeson County Fairgrounds, located at 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton.

McCready is the Democratic candidate in the race for the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He is running against Republican Sen. Dan Bishop.

