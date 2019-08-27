August 26, 2019
William Maxwell, of Westminster Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his yellow generator valued at $350 from his porch. Maxwell reported that the damages to his screened porch totaled $30.
Carmelita Caburet, of Rennert Road in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her iPhone 6 Plus valued at $600, her driver’s license and credit card valued at a total of $36 while shopping at JCPenney located at 2910 N. Elm St. in Lumberton.
The following thefts were reported Friday to Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Alexis Owens, Old Plank Road, Parkton; Bruce Taylor, N.C. 71 North/ Shannon Road, Red Springs; Griffin Jones, Eddie Road, Pembroke; Karen Webb, Fork Pine Road, Lumberton; Paul Chavis, Dixons Drive, Maxton; Tina Haywood, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; Antonia English, Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton; Kenneth Chavis, Bovine Drive, Lumberton; Mario Alonzo, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Tony Kerns, Barker Ten Mile Road, Lumberton; Teresa Rodriguez, Lyndsey Lane, Shannon; Neil Blue, Pills Drive, Rowland; Willie Pait, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Comet Development, Interstate 74 North, Rowland; Jerry Oxendine, Oxendine Road, Pembroke; Ricky Hunt, Cardinal Avenue, Lumberton; Marshall Thompson, Oquinn Road, Maxton; and Jeffrey Carter, McLean Road, Lumberton.
The following break-ins were reported Friday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Whayland Demery, West Dew Road, Rowland; Brittany Locklear, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Brian Cruz, Coy Road, St. Pauls; Theodore Mckenzie, Fairley Road, Maxton; Green Grove Elementary School, School Road, Fairmont; and Fentress Locklear, Bertha Jones Road, Rowland.
The following assaults by deadly weapon were reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:
Cochise Chavis, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; and Bryan Robinson, Legend Drive, Lumberton.
Jose Diaz, of Barnes Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone pushed him down at his residence before robbing him of his shorts valued at $19.99, belt valued at $15.99, and wallet and its contents valued at $30. Diaz reported that the robber caused $60 worth of damage to his walker.