August 27, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Shawanda Jacobs, Demery Road, Pembroke; Rosemary Moore, Destiny Lane, Maxton; and Shirley Blue, South Chicken Road, Rowland.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

United Rentals, Pine Street/ Morgan J Road, Shannon; Raul Salinas, Norment Road, Lumberton; Kim Campbell, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Pamela Overstreet, Tar Heel Road, Lumberton; Antonio Rivera, Watts Road, Lumberton; and Judy Cummings, Hope Road, Fairmont.

