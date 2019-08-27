Southside gets grant for community center

Bowen Bowen

ROWLAND — Southside-Ashpole Elementary School began the school year accepting a $10,000 gift that will be used to build a community center for students and parents.

The grant came from Achievement for All Children, which manages Southside-Ashpole, the only school in the state’s Innovative School District. Tricia Cotham, Achievement for All Children president, and Rob Bryan, the group’s chairman, presented the check to school Principal Kenneth Bowen.

The money will go toward renovating a room at the front of the school, which once functioned as office space, for the purpose of a parent and community center. Plans include buying a washer and dryer, and two computers so people in the school and the community can have Internet access if they are without it at home.

Bowen said he has seen success from similar efforts by schools across the United States.

“I feel it’s something that will work very well here,” he said.

Bowen said the center will provide “a welcoming environment” for parents and encourage them to become more involved in their child’s education.

Parents must sign in and out of the center, as they would on a regular school day, Bowen said.

The center also will provide guidelines for Internet use and center operations, he said. Office staff will monitor the center, located directly in front of the school’s secretarial offices. Once built, operation hours for the center will be 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bids on furniture, technology and appliances for the center are being made.

There is no target date for the center’s completion, Bowen said.

The effort to build the community center aligns with the idea of the Innovative School District, he said.

“If we are doing the status quo then that’s not innovative,” Bowen said.

The center will serve the residents of Rowland, which includes school parents, teachers, administrators and students, Cotham said.

“This grant money means so much to the school and the community. I look forward to my continued work with Principal Dr. Kenneth Bowen, … the teachers as well as with community leaders to continue the progress being made at the school. With every new school year come new possibilities, and I cannot wait to see the growth our wonderful students will make,” Cotham said.

