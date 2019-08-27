RCC identifies 2 finalists for president’s job

LUMBERTON — Dr. William Brothers and Melissa Singler are the two finalists for Robeson Community College’s vacant president’s position.
Sammy Cox Jr., chairman of the RCC Board of Trustees, confirmed Brothers and Singler the day after the board eliminated a third finalist.
The position was made vacant with the departure of Kimberly Gold on June 30. Gold resigned to take the job of senior vice president and chief academic officer with the North Carolina Community College System.
Robeson Community College’s trustees on Monday eliminated Julie Post, vice president of Student Affairs at Gwinnett Technical College in Gwinnett, Georgia, as a candidate. The Robesonian has learned that the 12 trustees split 6 to 6 on Brothers and Singler.
“All three are great, but we have to do process of elimination,” Cox said Monday.
Brothers currently is the vice president and chief financial officer at Southwestern Community College in Sylva. Singler is the executive vice president of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.
The board will bring back Singler and Brothers to conduct another face-to-face interview before voting on Sept. 4 to see which candidate will be recommended to the State Board of Community Colleges for final approval. State board approval is generally considered a rubber stamp.
Cox said that if the board cannot decide on one of the two, it may have to return to other candidates previously eliminated.
The college received 39 applications and used a consulting firm to narrow that list to 10. Board members then reviewed the qualifications of the 10, including watching video presentations, and picked three finalists in July.
Formerly retired Bladen Community College President William Findt is serving as RCC’s interim president.
Reach Tomeka Sinclair at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.