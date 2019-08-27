Man charged with arson, making threats

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 32-year-old Lumberton man is under $200,000 bond after being arrested on Monday and being charged with second-degree arson and communicating threats.

The Eastern District Of North Carolina U.S. Marshals Service and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Locklear in relation to an arson and threats that occurred on Aug. 12 at a residence on the 1300 block of Parnell Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.. The arson was the result of a domestic dispute between Locklear and the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Robeson County Sheriff Office Criminal Investigations and Arson Divisions investigated the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

